GUERCIO - Michael F.
"Mikey G."
Of Ellicottville, entered into rest on June 25, 2020. Son of the late Michael and Ann (nee LaMorte) Guercio; husband of the late Sharon (nee Brinkworth) Guercio; survived by his wife of 39 years Nancy (nee Metzger) Guercio, daughters Pamela (Kerry) Finn, Cara Guercio and Lisa (Joseph) Stearns and grandchildren Casey (Jenna) Finn, douglas Naylon, Caroline (Kyle Reinheimer) Naylon, Haley (Kevin Tompkins) Stearns and Jacob Stearns. Also survived by his brother James Guercio, dear nieces and nephews, many cherished friends and best buddy Henry. Mike was a proud Army Korean war era Veteran. An avid skiier and hunter, he fully enjoyed life. No prior visitation. Donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled Veterans. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.