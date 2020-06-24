BARRY - Michael J. June 22, 2020, age 64; beloved husband of Noreen (nee DeBona) Barry; devoted father of Lauren, Ashley, and Liam; dear brother of Bob (Paul Rogers) Barry, Robin (late Jim) Stone, Susan (Anthony) Podnar, Lisa Barry, and the late Paula (David) Gaydos; dearest son of the late Robert J. and Marie Ange Barry; he will be sadly missed by cherished nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Michaelâ€™s memory to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/. Michael was a United States Army Veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Michaelâ€™s tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.