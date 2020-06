BARRY - Michael J. June 22, 2020, age 64; beloved husband of Noreen (nee DeBona) Barry; devoted father of Lauren, Ashley, and Liam; dear brother of Bob (Paul Rogers) Barry, Robin (late Jim) Stone, Susan (Anthony) Podnar, Lisa Barry, and the late Paula (David) Gaydos; dearest son of the late Robert J. and Marie Ange Barry; he will be sadly missed by cherished nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Michael’s memory to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/ . Michael was a United States Army Veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Michael’s tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com