1/1
Michael J. BOGNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bogner - Michael J.
Age 81, of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 43 years to Eileen (McCarthy) Bogner; devoted father of Michael C. Bogner, Brian J. (Tressa) Bogner, and David A. (Sarah) Bogner; loving Papa to Avery, Quinn, Gavin, Elise and Madeline; dear brother of Marie E. Bogner; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass and Burial was held for his family. A Celebration of his Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Canisius College. Arrangements by JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved