Age 81, of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 43 years to Eileen (McCarthy) Bogner; devoted father of Michael C. Bogner, Brian J. (Tressa) Bogner, and David A. (Sarah) Bogner; loving Papa to Avery, Quinn, Gavin, Elise and Madeline; dear brother of Marie E. Bogner; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass and Burial was held for his family. A Celebration of his Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Canisius College.