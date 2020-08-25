KRUEGER - Michael J.
August 22, 2020, at the age of 37. Beloved son of Sandra A. (nee Luebcke) and Rolfe H. Krueger; loving partner of Kevin K. Williams; dear brother of Christopher Krueger and Eric (Anita) Krueger; devoted uncle to Landen, Rowen, Paige, Hayden and Aspen; dearest nephew of Erika Krueger. A Celebration of Life will be held privately for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the Pet Emergency Fund through Nickel City Animal Hospital, 473 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. Please make checks payable to the Pet Emergency Fund and put Michael's name in the Memo. Arrangements by the URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Beginning Sunday, August 30th, 2020, you may visit his Tribute Page to view a video of his Celebration of Life. Please visit Michael's tribute page to share a memory, offer your condolences or sign his online register book at www.AMIGONE.com