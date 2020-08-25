1/1
Michael J. KRUEGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRUEGER - Michael J.
August 22, 2020, at the age of 37. Beloved son of Sandra A. (nee Luebcke) and Rolfe H. Krueger; loving partner of Kevin K. Williams; dear brother of Christopher Krueger and Eric (Anita) Krueger; devoted uncle to Landen, Rowen, Paige, Hayden and Aspen; dearest nephew of Erika Krueger. A Celebration of Life will be held privately for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the Pet Emergency Fund through Nickel City Animal Hospital, 473 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. Please make checks payable to the Pet Emergency Fund and put Michael's name in the Memo. Arrangements by the URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Beginning Sunday, August 30th, 2020, you may visit his Tribute Page to view a video of his Celebration of Life. Please visit Michael's tribute page to share a memory, offer your condolences or sign his online register book at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved