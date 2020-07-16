MERCURIO - Michael J.
July 13, 2020. Husband of the late Ann Marie (Calzi) Mercurio; father of Kathleen (Thomas) Dylag, Lynn Mercurio Previte, and Diana (Kevin) Zona; grandfather to Andrew (Ivana), Stephen (Kelly), and Kathryn Dylag, Dominic, Margaret Previte, David, and Anna Zona; great-grandfather to Lukas and Nikolas, Eliza and Margot Dylag, Patrick and Cecelia Helmicki; son of the late Michael L. and Margaret (Caponi) Mercurio; brother of Ann (Alfred) Favre, Cosma (late Ronald) Kidder, and the late Lena Sciandra, Marie, Myron, and Joseph Mercurio. A private service will be held at the Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Please note that face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements made by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com