1/1
Michael J. MERCURIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERCURIO - Michael J.
July 13, 2020. Husband of the late Ann Marie (Calzi) Mercurio; father of Kathleen (Thomas) Dylag, Lynn Mercurio Previte, and Diana (Kevin) Zona; grandfather to Andrew (Ivana), Stephen (Kelly), and Kathryn Dylag, Dominic, Margaret Previte, David, and Anna Zona; great-grandfather to Lukas and Nikolas, Eliza and Margot Dylag, Patrick and Cecelia Helmicki; son of the late Michael L. and Margaret (Caponi) Mercurio; brother of Ann (Alfred) Favre, Cosma (late Ronald) Kidder, and the late Lena Sciandra, Marie, Myron, and Joseph Mercurio. A private service will be held at the Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Please note that face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements made by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved