1/
Michael J. PUGLIESE
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
PUGLIESE - Michael J.
Of Darien Center, NY August 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Klepp) Pugliese; dear father of Andrea (Cassandra) Pugliese-Carter and Jake (Kaeleigh) Pugliese; loving grandfather of Oliver, Marley and Wallace; son of Aldo and the late Alda Pugliese; son-in-law of Patricia and the late John Klepp; brother of Linda Pugliese and the late Cynthia Stelmach and Maggie Polisoto. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Genesee County Hospice. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY 14004
(716) 937-7411
August 8, 2020
May he rest in peace. Remembering better times hanging in the "neighborhood" My sincere condolences to his family. ❤ He will not be forgotten.
Cynthia Conte
Friend
