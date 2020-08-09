PUGLIESE - Michael J.
Of Darien Center, NY August 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Klepp) Pugliese; dear father of Andrea (Cassandra) Pugliese-Carter and Jake (Kaeleigh) Pugliese; loving grandfather of Oliver, Marley and Wallace; son of Aldo and the late Alda Pugliese; son-in-law of Patricia and the late John Klepp; brother of Linda Pugliese and the late Cynthia Stelmach and Maggie Polisoto. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Genesee County Hospice. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.