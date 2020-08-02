YUNK - Rev. Msgr. Michael J.
July 30, 2020. Cherished son of the late Martin and Dolores (Smith) Yunk; beloved brother of the late Grace M. Bickel; also survived by several cousins. Monsignor's body will lie in state at St. Leo the Great Church on Monday, August 3rd, from 4-7 PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, August 4th, at 9:15. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Leo the Great Renovation Fund. Online condolences at beachtuynfh.com
. Livestream: stleothegreatamherst.com