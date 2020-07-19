1/
Michael James McNAUGHTON
Of Saratoga Springs, NY, was born July 25th, 1940, and passed on March 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Donald and Anne (Adrian) McNaughton; husband of Judith Wallace McNaughton; father to Matthew, Patricia, and David; and grandfather to Ethan and Henry McNaughton. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 11:30 AM, at Our Lady Charity Parish (Holy Family), 1885 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. **Facemasks/coverings will be required for those attending** Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
