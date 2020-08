STAFFORD - Michael LeeAugust 4, 2020, age 71. Beloved husband of 30 years to Sharon L. (nee Faina) Stafford; loving father of Kevin and Keith (Lara) Stafford; cherished grandfather of three; caring brother of Sheila (Joseph) Batt and the late Sharon Walton and Patrick (Sandy) Stafford; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com