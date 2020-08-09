STAFFORD - Michael Lee
August 4, 2020, age 71. Beloved husband of 30 years to Sharon L. (nee Faina) Stafford; loving father of Kevin and Keith (Lara) Stafford; cherished grandfather of three; caring brother of Sheila (Joseph) Batt and the late Sharon Walton and Patrick (Sandy) Stafford; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.