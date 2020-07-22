KOENIG - Michael M.

Age 76, of Harborcreek Twp., PA, passed away at UPMC Hamot Hospital, on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY, December 12, 1943, son of the late Edward and Lillian (Quinn) Koenig. Michael was a 1962 graduate of the former Sloan High School (Sloan, NY). He resided in Cheektowaga, NY, until 2013 when he and his late wife, Joanne, moved to Spring Creek, NY. He made Harborcreek home since 2016. Michael was employed as an electrician by various electrical contractors throughout his lengthy career. A consummate railroad enthusiast and war/military history buff, he was a member of the Western NY Railway Historical Society, Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society, Lancaster Central Railroad Club and Corry Historical Society. Michael also enjoyed flower gardening and had a vast knowledge of the different floral species. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne M. (Matuszkiewicz) Koenig; survivors include his children: Martin Koenig (Sarah) of KS, Stephan Koenig (Rachel) of Harborcreek, and Melissa Koenig of MD; one sister, Marilynne Wright (Richard) of AZ; and six grandchildren: Anne, Madison, Joseph, Isabelle, Evan and Michael Koenig. Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the DUSCKAS-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (in Harborcreek Twp.), on Friday from 11 AM until 1 PM. A private Funeral Service will follow. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including a limit on the number of visitors throughout calling hours, the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Western NY Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 416, Buffalo, NY 14231.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store