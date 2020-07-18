STRONG - Charles M.
Of Newfane, NY, husband of Kathryn Tompkins Strong, entered into rest at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Newfane on January 25, 1970, the son of Lynford and Sheran Strong. Chuck was a truck driver for Modern Disposal. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Chuck was friendly with everyone he met and loved by many. Father of Marilyn and Theodore Strong; brother of Connie Nairne and Sarah Strong-DeFelice; uncle of Alexander Strong, Samuel Nairne, Finnegan DeFelice and Frankie DeFelice. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Anchoring Hope http://anchoringhope.org/
or National Suicide Prevention Hotline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/
.