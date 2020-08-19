1/1
Michael Peter SOLLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOLLY - Michael Peter
Unexpectedly, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at age 23. Beloved son of Michael J. and Lisa (nee Tricoli) Solly; loving grandson of Peter (late Lorraine) Tricoli and Barbara Knuth and the late Donald Solly; dear nephew of James (late Donna) Jankowiak, Philip (Judy) Tricoli, Debbie (Tony) Boncore and the late Dina (Tony) DeLuca; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Remember Michael with us, Saturday, August 22, 3PM-9PM, 2541 Girdle Road, Elma, New York 14059. If desired, memorials may be made in Michaels's memory to, Save the Michaels of the World. Arrangements by the (Elma Chapel) URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved