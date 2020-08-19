SOLLY - Michael Peter
Unexpectedly, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at age 23. Beloved son of Michael J. and Lisa (nee Tricoli) Solly; loving grandson of Peter (late Lorraine) Tricoli and Barbara Knuth and the late Donald Solly; dear nephew of James (late Donna) Jankowiak, Philip (Judy) Tricoli, Debbie (Tony) Boncore and the late Dina (Tony) DeLuca; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Remember Michael with us, Saturday, August 22, 3PM-9PM, 2541 Girdle Road, Elma, New York 14059. If desired, memorials may be made in Michaels's memory to, Save the Michaels of the World. Arrangements by the (Elma Chapel) URBAN-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
