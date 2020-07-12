DETTY - Michael R., Ph.D.
Rochester - Wednesday, July 1, 2020, aged 69. Mike passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after several years of progressive illness. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret Logan Detty; children, Brian (Fumika) Detty, Joel (Catherine) Detty, Cara Moss, Andrew (Amelia) Detty, and Benjamin (Sarah) Detty; and six grandchildren. Mike had special relationships with each of his children, and simply loved being a grandpa. His family all loved being a part of his life-they only wish that he could have been with them for much longer. Mike was born in Springfield, Ohio, in 1951. He earned his B.Sc. in Chemistry summa cum laude from Bowling Green State University in 1972 and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The Ohio State University in 1977. He then began his independent career at the Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories in Rochester. In his 18 years there, he rose to the level of Research Associate, and developed new chemistry in several areas, including dye chemistry, a research interest that ran like a thread through his work throughout his career. From 1995 until his retirement in 2019, he served on the faculty at the University at Buffalo, first in the Department of Medicinal Chemistry and then in the Department of Chemistry. He was chair of the department from 2012-2016. His contributions to the field of chemistry encompassed nearly 200 research publications, as well as more than 30 patents. He received many awards recognizing not only his scientific contributions but also his excellence in teaching and mentoring. One of the most rewarding aspects of Mike's career was mentoring both graduate and undergraduate students, as well as younger faculty. He was also a great research collaborator, believing deeply that much more could be accomplished when scientists with diverse expertise came together to tackle a research problem than when working in independent siloes. Mike's interests stretched well beyond the boundaries of the field of chemistry. He loved making music, whether singing in the church choir or singing and playing (mandolin, bass, and guitar) in the band "Better Late than Never." This interest in music made his years (2016-2018) as Interim Director of the Center for the Arts at the University at Buffalo particularly rewarding. Mike also enjoyed tennis both as a competitive and social player, and served on the Board at the Tennis Club of Rochester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a brief Service of Committal of Ashes was held at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church on July 4, 2020 with immediate family only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mike's life will be scheduled at a later date once public health restrictions are eased. To honor Mike's memory, contributions can be made to either the St. Thomas' Episcopal Church Music Fund, 2000 Highland Ave., Rochester NY, 14618 or to the UB Foundation, PO Box 900, Buffalo, NY, 14226-0900. For the latter, please indicate Michael Detty Memorial on the subject line. The funds will be used to annually recognize an undergraduate research student in the UB Department of Chemistry. To share a memory of Mike or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com
.