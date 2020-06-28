Michael T. GALLAGHER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLAGHER - Michael T.
June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Susanne (nee McCarthy) Gallagher; loving father of Sean (Julie) Gallagher; dear grandfather of Angelica and Cameron Gallagher; brother of Janet (late Norman) Johnson; predeceased by three sisters and six brothers; brother-in-law of Maryanne (Robert) Perry: uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Michael was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved