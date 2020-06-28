GALLAGHER - Michael T.
June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Susanne (nee McCarthy) Gallagher; loving father of Sean (Julie) Gallagher; dear grandfather of Angelica and Cameron Gallagher; brother of Janet (late Norman) Johnson; predeceased by three sisters and six brothers; brother-in-law of Maryanne (Robert) Perry: uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Michael was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.