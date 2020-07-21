1/
Michael T. KAPSIAK
KAPSIAK - Michael T.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (nee Geiger) Kapsiak; devoted father of Paul (Katrina) Galasik; Kyle Kapsiak, Christian Kapsiak and Kersten (Paul) Eaton; cherished grandfather of Noah Kapsiak; loving son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Kapsiak; dear brother of Anthony Kapsiak and the late Theresa Kapsiak. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (July 25) from 1 - 4 PM for a gathering in Michael's memory. Mr. Kapsiak served in the United States Army and retired as a Lackawanna Police Officer after 35 years. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 22, 2020
y condolences to the kapsiak family
Mr angel torres
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest in Peace Mike
David Kapsiak
Family
July 22, 2020
RIP Mike, it was a pleasure working with you, had a lot good times!
joel Budimirovich
July 21, 2020
RIP Mike-enjoyed working with you all those years/
richard startek
Coworker
