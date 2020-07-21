KAPSIAK - Michael T.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (nee Geiger) Kapsiak; devoted father of Paul (Katrina) Galasik; Kyle Kapsiak, Christian Kapsiak and Kersten (Paul) Eaton; cherished grandfather of Noah Kapsiak; loving son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Kapsiak; dear brother of Anthony Kapsiak and the late Theresa Kapsiak. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (July 25) from 1 - 4 PM for a gathering in Michael's memory. Mr. Kapsiak served in the United States Army and retired as a Lackawanna Police Officer after 35 years. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com