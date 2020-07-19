Schreier - Michaline
(nee Stachniak)
July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Schreier; devoted mother of Jane (Donald) Bakowski, Karen (Bill) Schaller, and Susan (Christopher) Hall; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law of Rita (late William) Stachniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Michaline's name may be made to St. Bernard's Church. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.