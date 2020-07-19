1/1
Michaline (Stachniak) SCHREIER
Schreier - Michaline
(nee Stachniak)
July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Schreier; devoted mother of Jane (Donald) Bakowski, Karen (Bill) Schaller, and Susan (Christopher) Hall; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law of Rita (late William) Stachniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Michaline's name may be made to St. Bernard's Church. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
