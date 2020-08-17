GOMLAK - Micheal J., Jr.
On August 16, 2020 Michael Joseph Gomlak Jr., aged 81, passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was a charming husband, loving father, caring grandfather, passionate educator, poet, philosopher, historian, athlete, coach, avid gardener, successful handicapper of horses, pontificator, pinochle player, and lifelong learner. His legendary career as a faculty member at East Aurora High School and later at Buffalo Seminary influenced two generations. Predeceased by his first wife, Martha; he is survived by his wife, Maria; sons, Justin and Matthew; step-sons Joseph, Charles, and John Cane; step-daughter Annemarie Arendsen; and ten grandchildren; he is also survived by his siblings Pat Chamberlain, Dennis Gomlak, and Susie Swiatek. The viewing will be Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Stephens Church. Donations in his name can be made to the East Aurora Union Free School District Office of Finance Attn: Julie Nagel; Leo A. Nojaim Scholarship Fund, 430 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
