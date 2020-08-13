Mellody - Mildred A.
(nee Toense)
Of Angola, NY, was promoted to glory on August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Mellody Sr.; loving mother of Kathy (Tom) Murante and Patrick Jr. (Vickie) Mellody; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Ted (Sylvia) and the late William Toense; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, August 14th, from 6-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) and thereafter on Saturday, August 15th, from 10 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com