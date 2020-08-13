1/1
Mildred A. (Toense) MELLODY
Mellody - Mildred A.
(nee Toense)
Of Angola, NY, was promoted to glory on August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Mellody Sr.; loving mother of Kathy (Tom) Murante and Patrick Jr. (Vickie) Mellody; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Ted (Sylvia) and the late William Toense; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, August 14th, from 6-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) and thereafter on Saturday, August 15th, from 10 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
