1/1
Mildred F. "Milly" (Sharick) WHITTAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITTAKER - Mildred F. "Milly" (nee Sharick)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M.; loving companion of the late Charlie Cline; dear aunt of Diane (Roger) Nowatzki, William (Miriam), Robert (late Barbara) Sharick; great-aunt of Shawn (Amanda), Nicole (Josh), Michael (Laura), Sara, David, Victoria; great-great-aunt of Aubree and Chadwick; also survived by several other nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Friday 3-6 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday, 10 AM, at the Bowmansville United Methodist Church at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Bowmansville United Methodist Church. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
5363 Genesee Street
Bowmansville, NY 14026
7166833810
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved