WHITTAKER - Mildred F. "Milly" (nee Sharick)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M.; loving companion of the late Charlie Cline; dear aunt of Diane (Roger) Nowatzki, William (Miriam), Robert (late Barbara) Sharick; great-aunt of Shawn (Amanda), Nicole (Josh), Michael (Laura), Sara, David, Victoria; great-great-aunt of Aubree and Chadwick; also survived by several other nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Friday 3-6 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday, 10 AM, at the Bowmansville United Methodist Church at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Bowmansville United Methodist Church. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required.