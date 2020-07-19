1/1
Mildred P. "Pat" (Bielicki) DENVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENVER - Mildred P. "Pat"
(nee Bielicki)
July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Denver, Sr.; dear mother of Richard (Cheri) Denver, Jr., Anne Marie, Bobby (Lori), and the late Patricia Denver; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving sister of Gerald (Denise) Bielicki, Gertrude "Peachy" (Eugene) Komasara, Donna (late Dave) Spinda, Linda (Reed) Stewart, Bonnie (David) Kearns, and the late Frederick (survived by Betty) Bielicki; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Tuesday 5-7 PM. Face masks required and 33 percent occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
(716) 877-5079
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved