BARRETT - Milen "Butch"
Of Buffalo, NY, August 8, 2020. Loving husband to Alice Barrett (nee Moore); cherished father to Micheal Barrett, Patricia (Mark) Foremiak and Richard (Patricia Zawistowski) Barrett; dearest grandfather to eleven grandchildren and great-grandfather to fourteen great-grandchildren; loving brother to Joan Hewitt; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, from 2-4 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to Hospice Buffalo.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 14, 2020.