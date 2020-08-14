1/1
Milen "Butch" BARRETT
BARRETT - Milen "Butch"
Of Buffalo, NY, August 8, 2020. Loving husband to Alice Barrett (nee Moore); cherished father to Micheal Barrett, Patricia (Mark) Foremiak and Richard (Patricia Zawistowski) Barrett; dearest grandfather to eleven grandchildren and great-grandfather to fourteen great-grandchildren; loving brother to Joan Hewitt; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, from 2-4 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to Hospice Buffalo.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14210-1834
(716) 823-3340
