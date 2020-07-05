STEENBERG - Millard C.

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest June 27, 2020, at age 85. Loving husband of Florence "Joann" (May) Steenberg; loving father of the late Timothy M. (Mary Read) Steenberg, Mark A. (Carol) Steenberg, Tamara A. (Joseph) DeNisco, and Joann M. Steenberg; brother of the late Clara Alwine, Marie Delmar and Martin Steenberg; grandfather of Timothy, Jeffrey (Ashley) Steenberg, Samantha (Ryan) Quigley, Tommy and Jon Steenberg, Travis (Jessie) DeNisco, Kyle DeNisco and Eli Hamilton; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







