1/1
Millard C. STEENBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEENBERG - Millard C.
Of Angola, NY, entered into rest June 27, 2020, at age 85. Loving husband of Florence "Joann" (May) Steenberg; loving father of the late Timothy M. (Mary Read) Steenberg, Mark A. (Carol) Steenberg, Tamara A. (Joseph) DeNisco, and Joann M. Steenberg; brother of the late Clara Alwine, Marie Delmar and Martin Steenberg; grandfather of Timothy, Jeffrey (Ashley) Steenberg, Samantha (Ryan) Quigley, Tommy and Jon Steenberg, Travis (Jessie) DeNisco, Kyle DeNisco and Eli Hamilton; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved