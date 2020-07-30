SCHMIDT - Milton M., III
After a brief illness, July 24, 2020, of Depew, age 39. Beloved partner of Andrea Stockmeyer; dear father of Addalynn Anne Marie and Carrissa Patricia; loving son of Milton M. Jr. and the late Deborah (nee McQuade); brother of Jamin (Marjorie), Fawn Rose Moore and Deborah (Michael) Campbell; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Saturday, 12-3 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined.