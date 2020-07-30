1/1
Milton M. SCHMIDT III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHMIDT - Milton M., III
After a brief illness, July 24, 2020, of Depew, age 39. Beloved partner of Andrea Stockmeyer; dear father of Addalynn Anne Marie and Carrissa Patricia; loving son of Milton M. Jr. and the late Deborah (nee McQuade); brother of Jamin (Marjorie), Fawn Rose Moore and Deborah (Michael) Campbell; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Saturday, 12-3 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved