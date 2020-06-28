KERLING - Mitchell Charles
Age 65, of Bliss, NY, died June 21, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Wyoming County Homecare & Hospice, Inc., 563 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.