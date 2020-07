REDLO - Mitchell H.Of Henrietta, NY, formerly of Buffalo. Passed away July 6, 2020. Predeceased by his father, Samuel "Sol" Redlo; survived by his son, Jesse Redlo; brother of Robert (Michelle) Redlo and Rhona (Paul) Scoffield; son of Janet Redlo. Mitch was a professor of Economics at MCC for over 30 years. His spirit lives on in his students, friends and family. To leave an online condolence, please go to: www.miller1889.com