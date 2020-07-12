1/
Monica L. (Brown) KASPRZAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KASPRZAK - Monica L.
(nee Brown) "Cookie"
July 9, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of Leonard E. for 45 years; loving mother of Dr. Edward (Terri) and Jennifer, "always here if you need me"; loving grandmother of Tyler and the late Ethan; daughter of the late Francis and Charlotte Brown; dearest sister of Rosemary (Arturo) Hernandez, Frances (Richard) Augustyniak, and the late Kathleen Brown, dearest aunt Cookie of Mark Augustyniak, Monica (David) Lewandowski, and Renee, Paul, and Aaron Hernandez; dearest great-aunt Cookie to Shannon and Madeline Lewandowski. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook, NY, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, Monday 4-8 PM. Restrictions apply when entering. Mrs. Kasprzak was co-founding member of the St. Francis High School Alumni Parents Association. Flowers gratefully declined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 893-3620
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved