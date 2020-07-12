KASPRZAK - Monica L.

(nee Brown) "Cookie"

July 9, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of Leonard E. for 45 years; loving mother of Dr. Edward (Terri) and Jennifer, "always here if you need me"; loving grandmother of Tyler and the late Ethan; daughter of the late Francis and Charlotte Brown; dearest sister of Rosemary (Arturo) Hernandez, Frances (Richard) Augustyniak, and the late Kathleen Brown, dearest aunt Cookie of Mark Augustyniak, Monica (David) Lewandowski, and Renee, Paul, and Aaron Hernandez; dearest great-aunt Cookie to Shannon and Madeline Lewandowski. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook, NY, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, Monday 4-8 PM. Restrictions apply when entering. Mrs. Kasprzak was co-founding member of the St. Francis High School Alumni Parents Association. Flowers gratefully declined.







