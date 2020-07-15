1/
Morgan E. MAXSON
MAXSON - Morgan E.
Age 89, of North Tonawanda, and formerly of Scranton, PA, July 14, 2020. Husband of 57 years to the late Carol A. (nee Kantor) Maxson who died in 2012; father of Diane (Stanley) Golonka, Morgan (Karen) Maxson, Jr. and Doreen (Joseph) Flatley; grandfather of Daniel, Beth (Robert), Angela and Sara; great-grandfather of Joseph, Cayson, Emmalyn, Antonio, Ryan and Avianna; brother of Warren (late Phyllis) Maxson, Joan (Frank) Campbell, Diane (late Harold) Newman and the late Herbert Maxson, Jr. and Norman Maxson; also several nieces and nephews. Morgan was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a 57 year member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion. He was retired from Chevrolet Div. of GM. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17th, from 4:00 to 7:30 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:30 PM Friday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Face masks and social distancing will be required and 33 percent occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL. com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 15, 2020.
