MAXSON - Morgan E.Age 89, of North Tonawanda, and formerly of Scranton, PA, July 14, 2020. Husband of 57 years to the late Carol A. (nee Kantor) Maxson who died in 2012; father of Diane (Stanley) Golonka, Morgan (Karen) Maxson, Jr. and Doreen (Joseph) Flatley; grandfather of Daniel, Beth (Robert), Angela and Sara; great-grandfather of Joseph, Cayson, Emmalyn, Antonio, Ryan and Avianna; brother of Warren (late Phyllis) Maxson, Joan (Frank) Campbell, Diane (late Harold) Newman and the late Herbert Maxson, Jr. and Norman Maxson; also several nieces and nephews. Morgan was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a 57 year member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion. He was retired from Chevrolet Div. of GM. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17th, from 4:00 to 7:30 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:30 PM Friday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project . Face masks and social distancing will be required and 33 percent occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry.