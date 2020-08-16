SMALL - Muriel W. (nee Wright)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John D. Small; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Kathleen) Small, Jennifer (Timothy) Gleason and the late Michael (Erin) Small; cherished grandmother of Danielle (William) Frantz, Jordan Small, Aubrey Small and Jordan Bigler; dear sister of Keith Wright, Harold "Bud" (Dixie) Wright and the late Everald (Nancy) Wright. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Due to NYS guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Face masks will be required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com