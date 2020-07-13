HARMON - Nancy A. (nee Mayne)

July 11, 2020, age 72, of Lancaster, NY, beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas T. Harmon; dearest mother of Carey (Nicholas) Caserta and Sam (Leslyy) Harmon; dear grandmother of Owen and Charlotte Caserta, Nathanael and Nolan Harmon; daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (nee Sulkowski) Mayne; sister of Roger (Rosemary) Mayne; sister-in-law of Virginia (Chris) Fix; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family is invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 15, in St. Mother Teresa Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Inurnment to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







