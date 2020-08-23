PARR - Nancy Ann (nee Olivieri)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest August 19, 2020. Devoted stepmother of Leslie Fenske; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Mary and Enzo Olivieri; dear sister of James D. (Kathi) Olivieri; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Saturday (August 29) at 10 AM. If desired, donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com