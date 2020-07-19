POHANCSEK - Nancy J.
(nee Sipowicz)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years to Eugene Pohancsek, Sr.; devoted mother to Eugene Jr. (Nicole), Kelli (Andrew Crawford) Thomas, and Melanie Pohancsek; cherished grandmother of Rylee, Bryce, Zofia and Kaelyn; sister of Cynthia (George) Mohney and late Donna (Richard) Cannici; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Nancy was retired from the Buffalo Board of Education after 28 years. Family will be present Monday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC.,4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com