McTIGUE - Nancy "Nana"
(nee Zanello)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest of June 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born March 23, 1947. Loving daughter of the late Elizabeth and Anthony Zanello. Nancy was a 20 year career employee at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Buffalo, NY. Starting as a pharmacy technician, Nancy later became supervisor of the travel and eligibility office, finishing her career in public relations as an Ombudsman. Nancy is survived by her former husband James F. McTigue, Sr.; her son James McTigue, Jr. and daughters Melissa (Richard) Perez and Sara McTigue-Osorno. Dear friend of Paul Humphrey. Also survived and adored by her three grandchildren, her favorite granddaughter Alejandra Osorno and two favorite grandsons Zachary and Lucas Perez. Dear sister of Catherine (John) McTigue, Elizabeth Zanello and Mark "Buzzy" (Mary) Zanello. she was predeceased in death by her sister Judy Laing-Zanello. she will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services were held privately and a celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore NY. Please share with the family your memories and condolences at: www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.