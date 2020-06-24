Nancy WELSH
WELSH - Nancy May 20, 2020. Born March 8, 1942, in Rochester, NH. Beloved wife of the late James Arthur Welsh; loving mother of Andrew James Welsh and the late Jean Ann Welsh; beloved grandmother of Evan, Joshua, Jacob and Carter Elliott; daughter of the late Harold William Boardman and Virginia Estella Boardman (nee Crockett); sister of Ronald Boardman, the late Carolyn, half sister of Gerry and Bernard. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Nancy worked as a nurse her whole career, first as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), then later as an RN in the maternity ward providing postpartum care, primary at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She enjoyed golf, card games, bingo, and reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancyâ€™s name to the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst (at the corner of Bailey and Grover Cleveland Hwy.). Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
