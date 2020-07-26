RIPLEY - Nathan D.
Was born July 29, 1992 and entered into rest July 21, 2020. He was a 2010
graduate of Lockport High School. Nathan joined the U.S. Air Force in Cyber Surety, where he was stationed at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. After he settled in San Diego, California, he attended San Diego Mesa College and became founder, owner and operator of "Maid Just Right San Diego". He propelled his business into success having received accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. His company was also mentioned in multiple articles in Reader's Digest and Real Simple magazines. Nathan enjoyed travel having been to Thailand, Taiwan and Japan. He self-taught himself Mandarin and helped tutor others in language discussion groups. Nathan loved his family and was compassionate to people and animals of all walks of life. He had a heart of gold until his heart gave out. Nathan is survived by his mother Cherie (nee Sommer) and stepfather Alexander Skabry; father Ronald D. Ripley; grandmother Judy (nee Paley) Tulett of Newfane; brother Stephen (Sachiko) Baudo, who is stationed in Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico; sisters Melissa (David) Caldwell of Lockport and Morgan Ripley of San Marcos, CA; nieces Alexis Caldwell and Mia Baudo; and nephew Grayson Caldwell. No prior visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lockport. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). If desired, donations may be made in Nathan's name to Save the Michaels of the World, 81 Walnut St., Lockport, NY 14094. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com