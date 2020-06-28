Nathan SILVER

SILVER - Nathan
Of Williamsville, NY on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosalind Silver. Devoted father of Ellen Silver (Russell Steinberg), Adam Silver and Amy (Derek) Greenberg. Loving grandfather of Marney Steinberg-Daniels (Tom Daniels) and Evyn Steinberg and Emma Greenberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please share a condolence to the family at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.