Nathan SILVER

Of Williamsville, NY on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosalind Silver. Devoted father of Ellen Silver (Russell Steinberg), Adam Silver and Amy (Derek) Greenberg. Loving grandfather of Marney Steinberg-Daniels (Tom Daniels) and Evyn Steinberg and Emma Greenberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please share a condolence to the family at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
