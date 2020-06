BROWN - Nelson O. June 22, 2020, age 86, beloved father of Luanne (Rich) Sorrenson, Sherri (Heinz) Diehl, Melanie (Daris) Smith, Rory Brown and the late Mark (Barb) Brown; loving grandfather of Jordan, Jamie, Madison and Trinity; son of the late Otto and Alice Brown; dear brother of Robert Brown and the late Norman Brown, Norma Porter and Edna Sagima; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where services will follow at 7:00 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com