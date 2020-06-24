BROWN - Nelson O. June 22, 2020, age 86, beloved father of Luanne (Rich) Sorrenson, Sherri (Heinz) Diehl, Melanie (Daris) Smith, Rory Brown and the late Mark (Barb) Brown; loving grandfather of Jordan, Jamie, Madison and Trinity; son of the late Otto and Alice Brown; dear brother of Robert Brown and the late Norman Brown, Norma Porter and Edna Sagima; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where services will follow at 7:00 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.