SPRING - Nevelle Hanover
passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita (Logan) Spring; five beloved children, Norrie Spring, Nikki Spring, Jesse Spring, Chad Spring and Sean Spring. He also survived by a sister, Bunny Lindquist and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His son Ira Spring predeceases him. He was a proud veteran and entrepreneur owner of The Rez Smoke Shop. Family will be present for a Drive thru Visitation at 986 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Burial to follow at the Spring Family Plot. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC. Please visit rossakron.com