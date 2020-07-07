1/1
Nevelle Hanover SPRING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nevelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPRING - Nevelle Hanover
passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita (Logan) Spring; five beloved children, Norrie Spring, Nikki Spring, Jesse Spring, Chad Spring and Sean Spring. He also survived by a sister, Bunny Lindquist and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His son Ira Spring predeceases him. He was a proud veteran and entrepreneur owner of The Rez Smoke Shop. Family will be present for a Drive thru Visitation at 986 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Burial to follow at the Spring Family Plot. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC. Please visit rossakron.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY 14001
716-542-7700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved