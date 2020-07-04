SANABRIA - Nicanor V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 2, 2020. Loving son of the late Nicholas and Dolores Sanabria; dear brother of John (Sarah) Sanabria, Jose Sanabria and Manuela Sanabria. Also survived by loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Nicanor was a US Army Veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.