1/1
Nicanor V. SANABRIA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANABRIA - Nicanor V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 2, 2020. Loving son of the late Nicholas and Dolores Sanabria; dear brother of John (Sarah) Sanabria, Jose Sanabria and Manuela Sanabria. Also survived by loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Nicanor was a US Army Veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved