VALITES - Nicholas J.

Of Angola, NY, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, he was 36. Beloved son of Sharon (Dolencic) and the late Charles Valites; brother of Mark, Matthew (Kathleen) and Christopher Valites. A Celebration of Life Service (with cake, of course) will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorials in Nicholas's name to either SASI, Inc. or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY.







