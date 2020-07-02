Zappia - Nicholas J., Jr.
Of West Seneca, NY, June 29, 2020, cherished son of the late Nicholas and Ida (nee Gelsumino) Zappia; beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Zappia (nee Ochmanski); dearest father of Kyle (Karen), Lisa (Brian) Wheeler, Justin (Jennifer); grandfather of Steven and Ryan (Claire) Zappia, Stephanie (Aaron) Branch and Chelsea (Nick) Pokoj, Isabella, Alexander and Tyler Zappia; great-grandfather of Ethan Branch; brother of Stephen (Collette), Joseph (Kay) and the late Concetta (late Angelo) LaMartina. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Church Monday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com