CORDOVA - Nickolas L.
July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Ives) Cordova; devoted father of Stacey, Christina, Jason, Jennifer (Jon) McFarland and Nickolas Jr.; cherished Papa of 12; dear brother of Antoinette (Joseph) Lojacono, Darlene (late Lynn) Leary and Donald Cordova; survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY, 14150, on Friday, July 17, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com