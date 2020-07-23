LUPAS - Nicole Marie
(nee Bryant)
Suddenly, July 21, 2020. Beloved mother of Isabella Lupas; dearest daughter of Michael and the late Catherine (Nee Militello) Bryant; also survived by Joan Keating, loving mumma to Nicole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, at 10:30 AM. Nicole was a well-known stylist at Studio M Hair Design in Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com