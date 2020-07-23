1/1
Nicole Marie (Bryant) LUPAS
LUPAS - Nicole Marie
(nee Bryant)
Suddenly, July 21, 2020. Beloved mother of Isabella Lupas; dearest daughter of Michael and the late Catherine (Nee Militello) Bryant; also survived by Joan Keating, loving mumma to Nicole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, at 10:30 AM. Nicole was a well-known stylist at Studio M Hair Design in Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
