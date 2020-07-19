Nina ZORNIK

ZORNIK - Nina

Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington, after a long illness which she faced with customary courage and panache. She was born in Buffalo, NY, 1932, and raised her family there and in Salem, OH, before moving to Vancouver in retirement. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; and her dear son George Jr.; she is survived by a daughter, Diana Hellman (Gary) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sons Russell (Kathy) of Vancouver, WA, and John (Pam) of Carrboro, NC; and daughter-in-law Margaret Milliron of Buffalo, NY. Blessed with boys, she had nine grandsons and six great-grandchildren.







