1/
Nina ZORNIK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZORNIK - Nina
Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington, after a long illness which she faced with customary courage and panache. She was born in Buffalo, NY, 1932, and raised her family there and in Salem, OH, before moving to Vancouver in retirement. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; and her dear son George Jr.; she is survived by a daughter, Diana Hellman (Gary) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sons Russell (Kathy) of Vancouver, WA, and John (Pam) of Carrboro, NC; and daughter-in-law Margaret Milliron of Buffalo, NY. Blessed with boys, she had nine grandsons and six great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved