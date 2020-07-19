1/1
Norbert A. WROBEL
WROBEL - Norbert A.
April 21, 2020, age 83. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
