FRATERRIGO - Noreen E.
(nee St. John)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Justin Fraterrigo; devoted mother of John (Donna) Fraterrigo, her only surviving son and the late Joseph (Diane) Fraterrigo; cherished grandmother of Donna, Justin, Dominic and Michael Fraterrigo; adored great-grandmother of Christian, Cameron, Lyric, Alessia and Ellia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Friday (August 28, 2020) at 11 AM. Please assemble at the cemetery office. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com