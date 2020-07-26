WELCH - Norma A.
(nee Deinhart)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Welch; devoted mother of Michael (Deborah) Welch, Kevin (Carolyn) Welch and Lori (late Michael) Wrobel; cherished grandmother of Ryan Welch, Lindsay Wrobel, Emilee Niejadlik, Patrick Wrobel and Jamie Welch; loving daughter of the late John and Anna Deinhart; dear sister of Arlene (Thomas) Peters, Alan (Olivia) Deinhart, Marilyn (Thomas) Muerder, Donald (Michele) Deinhart and the late Robert (late Gloria) (Patricia) Deinhart; sister-in-law of Jean (late Paul) McCarthy and Marianne Collins; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, on Saturday (August 15), at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Norma's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, Hospice Foundation or SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).