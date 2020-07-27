1/
Norma J. (Simpson) Schwarzott
Schwarzott - Norma J. (nee Simpson)
Of Clarence, NY, July 25, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Schwarzott; loving mother of Glenn "Garry" and Robert Sage; cherished grandma of Amy Ross and Jessica Sage; great-grandma to Alexa Duffy and Ariana Rivera; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-6 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Norma was the past President of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post #416 and was very active at the Clarence Senior Center. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
