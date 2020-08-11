1/
Norma Jean (Walters) AMBROSE
Ambrose - Norma Jean
(nee Walters)
Of Hamburg, NY, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward R. Ambrose; loving mother of Edward, Charles (Tina), Steven (Toni), Barbara (Jay) Rektorik, Ellen (Dave) Wilson, Mary Kay (Tim) Dacey, Jeanie (Tim) McIntyre and Katie (Larry Switzer) Ambrose; cherished grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Pat (Kathy) Walters, Mary Helene Walters and the late Robert (Mary Ang) Walters and William Walters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. (Please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33% occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
