MACKINNON - Norma M.
(nee Fell)
July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mackinnon; loving mother of Kim Mackinnon, Nancy (Robert) O'Connell, Robert (Suzanne) Mackinnon, Lisa (Thomas) Vanderloo and the late Pamela Mackinnon; grandmother of Daryl Montgomery, Robert (Jenna), Christopher (Laura), Kevin (Madeline) O'Connell, Robert (Megan) Matthew, Brendan, Ryan Mackinnon, Thomas, Jacob and Elizabeth Vanderloo; great-grandmother of Emma Rose and Jonathan; daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Kirsch) Fell; sister of Patricia (late Jack) Devlin and the late Charles (late Dolores), Robert (late Shirley), James (late Shirley) Fell. Family will be present on Monday from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, on Tuesday at 1 PM. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask you for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com