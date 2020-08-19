1/1
Norma W. BURE
BURE - Norma W. (nee Ringle)
August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Bure; dearest mother of Robert A. James (Nancy), Kathleen (James) Richert, Carolyn (Brian) Rothenberger and Thomas (Nicole) Bure; dear sister of Louise Ringle and Carol (Marshall) Lipkus; cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Brett (Sarah), Benjamin, Matthew (Elizabeth), Laura, Marissa, Tyler, Tanner; and great-grandmother of Cam and Leo. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie) and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica on Friday, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, may be made to Hospice Buffalo. As per NYS guidelines, face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33 percent in the funeral home and church will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for your understanding.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
